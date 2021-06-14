Thunderstorms chances will increase for portions of the Four State region by the end of the week, and especially into the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said early Monday at this time, storms that may impact the region late in the forecast do not appear significant at this time.
In the meantime, the National Hurricane Center is watching a large area of cloudiness and showers located over the Bay of Campeche associated with a broad low-pressure area.
Some slow development of this disturbance is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly northward.
Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days.