COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,385. Month ago: 3,305. Year ago: 757
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 12-6. Month ago: 39. Year ago: 79
Total recovered – 3,299+6. Month ago: 3,200. Year ago: 657
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 21 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.25, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.83, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,869
Total positive antigen tests – 1,775
Total negative PCR tests – 18,342+16
Total negative antigen tests – 12,062
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 49.9, up from 43.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.2, down from 10.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, October 29
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 1 student.
Positivity rate: 6.11
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 479
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 7-1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 850
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 817
Total number dead – 27
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.7, down from 35.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.1, down from 5.2
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,374-1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 13-2
Total recovered – 1,322+1
Total number dead – 39
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.5, down from 40.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.6, up from 11.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,411
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18-1
Total recovered – 3,308+1
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.6, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.9, up from 7.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,797+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 67-7
Total recovered – 5,590+8
Total number dead – 138
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.9, up from 39.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.8, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,094-16
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 36-6
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 14+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,714, up from 21,704 total cases. 401 deaths.
Webster – 6,631, up from 6,630 total cases. 147 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,011, up from 2,010 total cases. 63 deaths.
Union – 4,005, up from 4,002 total cases. 105 deaths.