Four speakers will be part of an awareness event about human trafficking that will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
The event will be in Foundation Hall at the Reynolds Center on the Southern Arkansas University campus. There is no admission charge.
Speakers will include Angelyn McMurray from We Are Free, Alex Smith from Partners Against Trafficking Humans (PATH), Clark County prosecutor Dan Turner, and Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson.
“The goal of the event is to bring awareness to our community about human trafficking so that the public can play a part in combating this horrific crime,” said Whitney Peterson, representing the Rotary Club.