The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a call for information about three homicide cases, and a fourth that may also be a murder.
Sheriff Leroy Martin issued a statement saying that his office is seeking information about the deaths of Reginald Harper, Tory Johnson, Travares Kimbell and Jordan Morgan.
“These families are desperate for answers about what happened to their loved ones,” Sheriff Martin said in a statement.
Anyone with any information may call Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655 or the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 870-234-5331 and ask to speak with an investigator.
There is a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects of these murders.
Columbia County’s unsolved cases do not include unsolved cases being worked by the Magnolia Police Department.
REGINALD HARPER
The death of Reginald Renaldo Harper, 46, has not been ruled as a homicide, Sheriff Martin said on Monday. However, because of different stories that investigators have heard about Harper’s death on Friday, October 11, 2019, they will continue to investigate it as such.
The body of Harper, from Homer, LA, was struck by a westbound Union Pacific train near the Oak Street crossing in McNeil late in the evening. He was apparently lying inside one of the two tracks at the crossing when he was struck. The accident was reported to Columbia County Central Dispatch at 12:59 a.m.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Columbia County Ambulance Service responded to a report of a man being struck by a train. A search was conducted that discovered Harper’s body beneath the train.
TORY JOHNSON
The body of Tory Kenta Johnson, 37, was found Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020 on the street in front of 214 W. Simmons in Waldo. Deputies were dispatched at 4:13 a.m.
Authorities did look for a vehicle that may have been connected with the shooting but no arrest was made.
TRAVARES KIMBELL
Travares Kimbell, 37, of Waldo was found shot to death after deputies were dispatched to a home on Center Street in Waldo about 11:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
JORDAN MORGAN
A vacant mobile home in Waldo burned on the night of Thursday, December 8. The fire wasn’t reported to authorities until Sunday, May 11. They found a vehicle in front of the house and learned that it belonged to Jordan Christopher “J.M.” Morgan, 22, formerly of Magnolia but then living in Little Rock. His remains were found inside the house.
Sheriff Martin said that Morgan’s death has been ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner, but added that his office was not releasing any further information about the case.