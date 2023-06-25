South Arkansas remains under a heat advisory for a second day on Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that chances for showers and thunderstorms will return again late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
However, overall daily rain chances will decrease throughout the upcoming work week, as upper ridging builds over the region. Heat will become the primary concern as high temperatures will be pushing triple digits.
Heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings are likely during this period. The risk of heat related illness will be possible, so taking proper heat related safety measures will be crucial.
Heat index values up to between 105 and 109 are expected through 7 p.m. Sunday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.