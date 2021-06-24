Columbia County's property tax collections are currently a quarter of the way through.
Tax Collector Rachel Waller stated in a June 21 email that collections are at $4,141,585.05, which is 25 percent of the original charge of $16,998,030.71.
This is for 2020 taxes, payable in 2021, including personal property, real estate, and producing minerals.
The collector's office is located at 101 Boundary St., Suite 104 in Magnolia.
Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Partial payments may be made on taxes as long as the full amount is paid by October 15. Payments may be made by mail, in person, by phone, mobile payment with a Smart Phone, or online. If paying in person, checks should be made payable to Columbia County Tax Collector. Checks may be mailed to Columbia County Tax Collector, 101 Boundary St., Suite 104, Magnolia, AR 71753. The Tax ID number should be written on
the check, and a stamped, self-addressed envelope should be included to receive a receipt.
Payments may be made by telephone by calling 1-866-257-2055. The county code is 14.
Mobile payments may be made using a Smart Phone at Arkansas.gov/m. Online payments may be made by visiting countyofcolumbia.org and clicking on tax collector. The
accepted payment method is with a Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover credit card. The total amount will be adjusted to allow for the electronic processing of the transaction through the state's eGovernment service provider,
Arkansas.gov. A processing fee is charged by Arkansas.gov, and no part of this fee is remitted to the Columbia County Collector. Taxes paid online will be credited to the taxpayer's account within 72 hours.
Taxes will be delinquent after October 15, and a 10 percent penalty will be assessed after that date. If real estate taxes become two years delinquent they will be certified to the State of Arkansas and can only be redeemed through the Commissioner of State Lands. The COSL office is located at 109 State Capitol Building, Little Rock, AR 72201, phone (501) 324-9422 or fax (501) 324-9421. Visit the website at COSL.org.
For more information, call the tax collector's office at (870) 234-4171.