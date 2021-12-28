COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,493+2. Month ago: 3,410. Year ago: 1,493
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28-5. Month ago: 6. Year ago: 104
Total recovered – 3,389+6. Month ago: 3,330. Year ago: 1,349
Total number dead – 76+1. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 40 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.09, down from 9.10
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.35, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,931+1
Total positive antigen tests – 1,819
Total negative PCR tests – 19,304+24
Total negative antigen tests – 12,904
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.3, up from 43.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.6, down from 10.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 885
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9
Total recovered – 847
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.3, down from 34.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.8, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,459+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27
Total recovered – 1,390+1
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.6, down from 41.8
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.7, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,642+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 96-3
Total recovered – 3,457+5
Total number dead – 89+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.5, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, down from 7.7
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,279+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 131-10
Total recovered – 5,994+14
Total number dead – 151
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.5, up from 40.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.1, down from 9.4
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,046-18
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 54+2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 19-5
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 8-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,941, up from 22,620 total cases. 412 deaths.
Webster – 7,031, up from 6,757 total cases. 153 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,101, up from 2,080 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,437, up from 4,383 total cases. 113 deaths.