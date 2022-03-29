Magnolia’s newest police officers are committed to taking a bite out of crime.
Mayor Parnell Vann said during his “State of the City” address on Monday that he’s had enough of the physical abuse the city’s police officers encounter on a routine basis.
Among the strategies to combat this is the introduction of two new K-9 cops, named Bret and Roger, to the streets of Magnolia.
“I’ve read too many reports lately where our officers have been assaulted by the public,” said the mayor. “I’ve watched too many videos where our officers encounter irate citizens. … We’re no longer going to chase you. We’re no longer to fight you. If you want to fight us, you’re going to fight officer Bret and officer Roger. I’m sorry, but that’s what they’re here for.”
Bret was on hand at Monday’s Magnolia City Council meeting. Vann presented him to the council and a host of guests at City Hall’s meeting complex.
“I just wanted you all to meet him,” said Vann as he introduced MPD K-9 Officer Bret. “He’s ready to go to work.”
The newest K-9 patrol officers are Belgian Malinois breeds. Sometimes called Belgian Shepherds, these medium-sized canines are widely considered the most effective, versatile, and trainable working dogs for high-stress situations. The breed, which originated as a herder in Western Europe, is used by police departments and military units across the world, including at the highest levels of the U.S. military’s Special Operations Command.
A highly-trained Belgian Malinois was even on hand during the U.S. Navy SEAL raid of Osama bin Laden’s Pakistani compound that
resulted in the killing of the international terrorist.
According to the American Kennel Club, the breed is known for its confidence, intelligence, and work ethic, and thrives in challenging environments. The canines are also extremely protective, territorial, and reserved around strangers, but they can also form strong bonds with their owners and can be easily trained in anti-personnel tactics.
“I hope we don’t have to use (the K-9 officers), but we’re dealing with the same people all the time,” Vann said.
The new K-9 officers did not and will not cost Magnolia anything. They were paid for using a state grant, and they will be fed with dog food donated by S&S Home Center in Magnolia, according to the mayor.
Their health will also be looked after at no charge by the Franks-Hayes Animal Hospital.
The two K-9 officers will be on patrol 24 hours per day in Magnolia, according to the mayor. The dogs will operate on day-night shifts.
The local police department has utilized K-9 officers in the past, but the new officers represent a sea-change in the city's approach to crime.
“If you want to attack our officers, you’re going to be introduced to Bret and Roger,” said Vann. “I’m tired of reading those reports and people complaining about getting tased. Now, they’re going to get something different.”
The city leader noted that the move to add additional canine presence was made to both prevent Magnolia police officers from being harmed, as well as entice new officers to come on board.
“If I’m not going to protect you as an officer, then why would you want to come work for us?” the mayor added.