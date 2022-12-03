COVID

COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,447

Total Active Cases: 20. Up three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,323

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464

Total Active Cases: 1. No chance since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,432

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,643

Total Active Cases: 16. Down three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,581

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,542

Total Active Cases: 25. Up two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,398

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,956

Total Active Cases: 27. Down six since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,729

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 970,396

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 754

Recovered cases: 952,786

Deaths: 12,578. Up 14 since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 201

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19

CLICK HERE to see more Magnolia and Columbia County news.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you