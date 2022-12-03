COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,447
Total Active Cases: 20. Up three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,323
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,464
Total Active Cases: 1. No chance since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,432
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,643
Total Active Cases: 16. Down three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,581
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,542
Total Active Cases: 25. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,398
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,956
Total Active Cases: 27. Down six since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,729
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 970,396
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 754
Recovered cases: 952,786
Deaths: 12,578. Up 14 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 201
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19
