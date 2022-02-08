With a final ruling on COVID relief aid usage handed down in January by the U.S. Treasury, the Columbia County Quorum Court this week voted unanimously to establish a county budget fund called the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Revenue Replacement Fund.
The fund, which was established Monday upon passage of the ordinance, will allow the county more leeway on how and where it can spend its roughly $4.5 million in allotted federal coronavirus assistance.
“According to our lawyers, we will have more freedom to use the funds if we transfer them into the new account,” said Columbia County Judge Denny Foster.
The county aid was issued as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The measure, which was signed into law last March, has already delivered over $2 million to Columbia County in relief monies, and the second half should be on its way soon.
In its final ruling last month, the U.S. Treasury concluded that the only allowable uses for the federal recovery funds include the following:
- Support for public health response
- Replacing public sector revenue loss
- Water and sewer infrastructure, address negative economic impacts
- Premium pay for essential workers
- Broadband infrastructure
The Quorum Court in October voted to appropriate $1.5 million of the relief aid in retroactive premium pay bonuses to all county government workers who were employed during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic from March 2020 to April 2021.
The county has also used just over $190,000 in COVID monies to purchase a body scanning machine to help detect and mitigate the spread of coronavirus at the Columbia County Detention Center.
COVID relief rules have explicitly stated in the past that they cannot be used for the construction and maintenance of local roads and bridges. But, according to the Treasury’s final ruling, any county that was issued less than $10 million in total federal aid, can now designate COVID funds as “Revenue Replacement,” which are subject to fewer restrictions. According to the National Association of Counties, around 70% of all counties in the U.S. fall under the $10 million allotment mark.
In Article 3 of the ordinance passed Monday by the Columbia County Quorum Court, the new sub-fund will operate just like a normal county government budgetary item.
“Funds transferred to the ARPA Replacement Revenue Fund as ‘county revenue loss’ may be used generally for government services traditionally provided by county government to include, but limited to construction and maintenance of roads and bridges; other infrastructure projects; provision of public safety; purchase of government vehicles and equipment; and county administrative costs,” read the ordinance passed this week.
The funds in the new sub-fund do, however, have some spending limitations. The federal aid cannot be used to make “extraordinary” contributions to pension funds, for debt services or replenishing county financial reserves, for settlements or judgments, or for “a project that conflicts with or contravenes the purpose of the American Rescue Plan Act.”
The final statement in the ordinance would indicate that road and bridge projects will still not be allowed for funding, despite the new sub-fund.
Foster on Monday stated that he has been told explicitly that federal COVID relief funds cannot be used for the maintenance of county roads and bridges.
“You can’t use it for roads,” he said. “You can use it for water and sewer, but you can’t use it for roads and bridges. … And we don’t have water or sewer.”
The City of Magnolia, which was issued its own allotment of federal coronavirus funds, has already used around $1 million of its aid on a major water main line replacement project. The project will see the majority of the city’s decades-old cast-iron pipes replaced with new, non-corrosive lines.
In rural areas of Columbia County, water distribution is handled by independent water associations, and sewer service outside of municipal boundaries is comprised of septic tanks.
The county does maintain 1,200 miles of rural roads and almost all of them can be improved, according to the county judge.
“Every one of but about three probably needs some work,” he said.
The county also has five bridges that are currently condemned, according to Foster.
To make matters more difficult, road material prices have skyrocketed. With a 30-year high inflation rate of 7% in 2021 and crude oil prices nearing $100 per barrel, road overlay costs right now, according to the county judge, are approximately $125,000-$175,000 per mile.
“Last year, chip-and-seal was around $48,000 per mile,” he said. “It’s unreal. For a two-inch overlay, I’d be lucky -- with $500,000 -- to get four miles.”
With roads off-limits from federal aid, Foster said his attention has now turned to rural broadband infrastructure -- which is allowed under the ARPA guidelines. The county judge has applied for multiple grants and hopes to hear back soon on their final status.
“I’ve gotten all of those grants but one approved right now,” he added.
Since all of the funding is not yet secured, Foster did not give an exact timeline or plan for any broadband projects coming to the county, but he did say that the Columbia County Quorum Court plans to hold onto the remaining COVID monies in case a broadband project runs into a funding crunch.
“They want to hold back enough money so that if the (grant) money never comes available, we can complete it,” he said.
Although Columbia County has not received its second-half -- around $2.25 million -- disbursement of ARPA aid, it is expected to be issued by the federal government in the spring. According to U.S. Treasury guidelines, the funds must be used by the end of 2024, which leaves recipients less than two years to decide where and how to spend the aid.
Counties in Arkansas were allotted a total of $586 million in ARPA relief aid.
Individual municipalities were also issued their own set of funds, which amounted to nearly $209 million. The local amounts were