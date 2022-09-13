COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were down in most South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,169

Total Active Cases: 86, down six since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,984

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,425

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,391

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,520

Total Active Cases: 37, down six since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,438

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,305

Total Active Cases: 66, down 10 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,126

Total Deaths: 113

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,578

Total Active Cases: 116, down 18 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,273

Total Deaths: 187

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 942,084

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 620

Recovered cases: 919,747

Deaths: 11,961, no change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 258

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 55

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16

