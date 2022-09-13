Active cases of COVID-19 were down in most South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,169
Total Active Cases: 86, down six since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,984
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,425
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,391
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,520
Total Active Cases: 37, down six since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,438
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,305
Total Active Cases: 66, down 10 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,126
Total Deaths: 113
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,578
Total Active Cases: 116, down 18 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,273
Total Deaths: 187
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 942,084
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 620
Recovered cases: 919,747
Deaths: 11,961, no change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 258
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 55
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16