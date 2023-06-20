Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) has announced over $4.2 million in County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants to 41 recipients across the state, including Columbia County.
“The County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants have helped extend the life of courthouse structures that hold vital links to community pride and local history as well as assisting with the continuing restoration and preservation of other important historic properties,” said Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.
The County Courthouse Restoration Grant is an annual grant that has been in existence since 1988. It is funded primarily by an annual grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) using Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) funds.
The purpose of the County Courthouse Restoration Grant program is to encourage and promote the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for restoration, selected maintenance and accessibility projects.
South Arkansas courthouse grant recipients proposed projects and award amounts are:
Columbia County, Magnolia, master plan and condition assessment, $15,000
Desha County, Arkansas City, replace bell tower roof, $172,114
Desha County, Arkansas City, repair and stabilize roof, decking and vent attic of annex, install new flashings to asphalt shingle system, $268,790
Drew County, Monticello, assessment and preservation plan, basement water mitigation, $74,432
The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes preservation of Arkansas’s historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax.
This year $750,279.33 in grant funding was awarded to 19 applicants. South Arkansas recipients of Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant, proposed projects and award amounts are:
Ashley County, city of Crossett, Crossett Municipal Auditorium, west HVAC, $110,078
Clark County, Arkadelphia, Clark County Library, exterior and interior repairs, $27,000
Drew County, Monticello, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Garvin Cavaness House, install an interior subterranean drainage system, replace exterior stairwell and hatchway, $43,950
Ouachita County, Camden, Ouachita County Historical Society, McCollum Chidester House, floor framing and foundation stabilization, $56,520