Columbia County, with surrounding counties and parishes, has been placed under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said heat index values between 105 and 108 degrees are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
The NWS advises the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location