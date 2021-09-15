Doug Fields has announced his candidacy for Columbia County Judge.
“Being a lifelong resident and having a career here in Columbia County gives me the knowledge of just how bad our road infrastructure is. I that as the Columbia County Judge are you only as successful as the support you have to reach your goals. I want to be that leader who can bring all of our county government together to solve any and every issue and continue to make Columbia County an extraordinary place to live, raise our kids and grandkids.
“I have many friends and family here in Columbia County so I would say I have a lot of skin in the game and have the necessary skills to be a successful Columbia County Judge,” Fields said.
Fields is a graduate of Magnolia High School. He has been married to Tammy Cantrel Fields for 36 years.
He has experience in oilfield work, six years with Alumax, and 30 years with Entergy Corporation.
He has assisted many community organizations, projects and festivals. He is on the McNeil Rural Water board and president of the Board of Commissioners of the McNeil Rural Fire Department.
Fields is active for the past 25 years at First Baptist Church of McNeil, where he has served as youth director, Awana director, the Brotherhood Association, a deacon and assistant treasurer. He is involved in the activities of his children.
Fields has two children, one daughter-in-law and one grandchild.