Columbia County Judge Doug Fields has declared a ban on all outdoor burning in the county.
The Arkansas Division of Forestry has advised the judge that conditions are very dry and that the KBDI reading, an index for wildfire potential, is increasing daily.
The ban will be lifted when conditions improve.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded no rain since August 8, when 4.78 inches of rain fell to raise the August total to 5.11 inches, and 52.26 inches for the year.
The news website has received complaints Friday morning about smoky conditions in the area.
A landfill fire in Keithville, LA, is responsible for haze in the area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The fire in southern Caddo Parish has been largely extinguished but the smoke was trapped under an inversion layer early Friday. The inversion dissipated after daybreak, so the smoke will rise as the day progresses.
Dangerous fire conditions persist through the area.
A red flag warning is in effect for portions of North Louisiana and East Texas through 8 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Union, Ouachita and other Louisiana parishes.
A red flag warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior in the warned area. People should avoid all outside burning and welding, and should not toss cigarette butts outside. All wild fires should be reported.
In the warned area, south-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph will become variable later with locally gusty winds possible. Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Temperatures up to 108 degrees are expected.
In South Arkansas, dangerously hot temperatures with heat index values up to or exceeding 110 degrees are expected today and Saturday.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.