A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
Sanders, of Magnolia, was on the December 15 docket in Circuit Judge David Talley Jr.’s court room for a revocation of probation. Because of multiple continued examples of disregard for Talley’s warnings about driving at rates of speed that put others in danger, the judge said he wasn’t going to put up with Sanders’ actions any longer.
“You cannot operate a motor vehicle in any way shape or form,” Talley said to Sanders, reminding him that he will come back for sentencing on January 19.
“I hope you can find a ride to work.”
Talley did not mince words with Sanders who, according to his attorney, Public Defender Daren Nelson, has retained steady employment throughout some of his speeding crimes.
“Just so there will not be a misunderstanding, you will go to the penitentiary if you do (drive),” Talley said.
Nelson had asked Talley if he were going to send Sanders to jail, to do it later, so it could be after the holidays.
A January 3, 2022 probable cause affidavit describes Sanders starting the year leading police on a dangerous chase where spike strips had to be used to force him to stop.
Affidavits are sworn statements made by law enforcement officers, and presented to a judge, summarizing evidence to support charging a suspect.
According to the affidavit, Sanders was charged with multiple citations including fleeing by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain control of the vehicle, wrong way on a one-way street, improper passing, failure to yield to traffic, speeding, driving too close, drove left of the center, improper lane usage, ran red light, ran stop sign, improper sign, improper display, failure to dim headlights and use of a handless wireless device.
The affidavit includes a description of a chase that led officers to pursuing Sanders beginning at speeds in the 80s and topping out at 131 miles per hour.
The pursuit of Sanders involved numerous law enforcement officers and when the spike strips were set up just north of Bussey, and deputies were able to get him to slow down, they noticed a small cloud of smoke, the affidavit states.
Sanders was trying to exit the vehicle but was told to get on his knees and Deputy Scott handcuffed Sanders.
On August 4, Sanders pleaded true to his dangerous driving and was granted probation.
Four days later, on August 8, Sanders was stopped by police going 94 miles per hour in a 55 zone.
“I was trying to get home -- my baby’s mother was having contractions and I told the officer about it,” Sanders told the judge on December 15. “After the ticket was issued, I got her and went to Texarkana.”
Talley did not seem to be fully convinced of this story.
“As we stand here today, I am pretty good at body language and I figure you have no concern about what is going to happen to you,” Talley said.
“Would you have had concern for your child if they were in the car when you were going that speed?”
Talley said when Sanders appears in court on January 19, he must have paperwork from the hospital concerning the treatment of the baby’s mother on August 8. Sanders said the labor was a false alarm.