The Arkansas State Highway Commission has announced that applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program (RTP) are available.
Virtual seminars will occur on March 17 and April 6 to inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities.
Eligible TAP projects include, but are not limited to:
-- Construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure.
-- Construction of infrastructure related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers.
-- Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other non-motorized transportation users.
-- Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities.
-- Infrastructure related Safe Routes To School (SRTS) projects:
-- Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and speed reduction improvements.
-- Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements.
Non-infrastructure projects:
-- Public awareness campaigns and outreach
-- Enforcement, encouragement, and evaluation programs
-- Bicycle and Pedestrian education or a walking school bus program near a K-8 school.
-- Pedestrian/Trail Master Plans
Eligible RTP projects include, but are not limited to:
-- Construction and major maintenance of motorized, non-motorized and multiple-use trails.
-- Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages.
The TAP and RTP are reauthorized under the transportation bill, Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). These programs were previously authorized under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
CLICK HERE for project applications for both programs, including general project guidelines.
Applications must be completed, returned, and received either at the address shown above or emailed to LFPA@ardot.gov by June 1.