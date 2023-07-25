Resurfacing all 110 miles of Magnolia city streets and extending water and sewer service were announced Monday as goals by Mayor Parnell Vann.
Putting aside talk about a possible economic boon from local production of lithium, Vann reminded the Magnolia City Council on Monday that there are already two major industrial projects under way – a $130 million refurbishment at PotlatchDeltic’s Waldo mill, and Albemarle Corporation’s five-year, $540 million plan to renovate its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine production sites.
In total, these projects will create about 300 new jobs. Vann estimates that new housing will be required by about 40 percent of these new workers.
“What we have discussed for some time is housing, and that we need more of it,” Vann said.
Vann said that the city’s engineering firm, A.L. Franks, is drafting a proposal to extend water and sewer service. The focus is expected to be north along U.S. 79, and east along U.S. 82, but may also include other areas.
The City of Magnolia recently purchased its own street paving equipment. Vann said that during his tenure, 35 miles of the city’s 110 miles of streets have been repaved, and it’s time for some of those 35 miles to be repaved as well.
“I’m going to bring you a plan to pave all of our streets, (and) extend our water and sewer service. If I can get this put together, we will not raise water/sewer rates, and we will not raise taxes. I want you to think about it. Let me get it finalized. If I can get it, I will bring it back and if I can’t, I will tell you,” Vann said.
“We’re going to have to do our part to get infrastructure to some of those sites to make people develop their property,” he said.
In other business, the Magnolia City Council amended a previous request to the state for funding of park improvements.
Two months ago, the council supported a resolution supporting construction of a walking trail around the Stadium Drive Park.
The amendment changes the project to East Side Park.
If approved, the state will provide 80 percent of the funding.