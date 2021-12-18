Widespread thunderstorms are expected areawide during the day Saturday as a strong cold front moves across the Four State region.
The front will bring an end to balmy evenings the Magnolia area has enjoyed during the past few days that saw overnight lows in the 60s.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a few storms could be severe across East Texas and Northwest Louisiana, mainly along and south of Interstate 20, from the mid-morning hours through mid-afternoon Saturday.
Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats.
In addition, locally heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding. Thunderstorms should finally move southeast and out of the area completely Saturday night.
South Arkansas residents can expect temperatures to plummet overnight into the mid 30s, with lows below freezing through Tuesday. A warming trend will prevail toward the end of the week. Christmas Eve will be sunny with a high near 71.