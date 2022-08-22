Two events will request money from the Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission during its meeting at noon Monday. The commission meets at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office on West Main Street.
The 8th Annual Rodfathers Cruising Against Brusin’ Car and Truck Show seeks $1,400. The Southern Arkansas University rodeo team requests $3,200 for the Arkansas High School/Junior High Rodeo Association Benefit Rodeo.
The Rodfathers car show is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Immanuel Baptist Church. It is a fundraising event for the benefit of Compassion’s Foundation, which operates a domestic violence shelter in Magnolia.
The A&P money will be used to offset the costs of concessions, raffle times, door prices, printing costs, trophies and miscellaneous expenses.
The Arkansas High School Benefit Rodeo is planned for Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13 at Story Arena. About 100 contestants and their families are expected from across the state. Proceeds will go toward the association’s scholarship fund.
The A&P money will be used to pay for an announcer, judges, time keepers and safety personnel.