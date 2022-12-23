Active COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,513
Total Active Cases: 40. Down six since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,369
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474
Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,437
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,687
Total Active Cases: 35. Up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,606
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,602
Total Active Cases: 32. Down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,450
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,025
Total Active Cases: 42. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,780
Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 980,736
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 614
Recovered cases: 961,326
Deaths: 12,676. Up four since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 273
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15