COVID

Active COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,513

Total Active Cases: 40. Down six since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,369

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,474

Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,437

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,687

Total Active Cases: 35. Up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,606

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,602

Total Active Cases: 32. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,450

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,025

Total Active Cases: 42. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,780

Total Deaths: 201. Last death recorded December 16.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 980,736

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 614

Recovered cases: 961,326

Deaths: 12,676. Up four since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 273

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 15

