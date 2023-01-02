COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558
Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,399
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479
Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,443
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,704
Total Active Cases: 24. Down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,634
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,634
Total Active Cases: 36. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,477
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,040
Total Active Cases: 18. Down six since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,818
Total Deaths: 202. No change since Sunday.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases include all confirmed and probable cases: 985,945
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 198. Down 56 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 966,697
Deaths: 12,695. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 381. Up eight since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 55. Up seven since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12. Down three since Sunday.