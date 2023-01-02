COVID

COVID-19 cases were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558

Total Active Cases: 55. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,399

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,479

Total Active Cases: 5. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,443

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,704

Total Active Cases: 24. Down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,634

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,634

Total Active Cases: 36. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,477

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,040

Total Active Cases: 18. Down six since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,818

Total Deaths: 202. No change since Sunday.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases include all confirmed and probable cases: 985,945

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 198. Down 56 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 966,697

Deaths: 12,695. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 381. Up eight since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 55. Up seven since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 12. Down three since Sunday.

