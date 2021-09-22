Two Columbia County projects have officially received grants totaling more than $600,000.
Ceremonies were held at the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District for the Columbia County Library and the City of McNeil.
The county has been awarded $316,500 for replacement of the roof at the Columbia County Library with a new metal roof. A 20,125-square-foot Snap-Lok metal roof will be installed.
The City of McNeil has been awarded $317,570 that will go toward rehabilitation of the wastewater collection system.
The money comes from Community Development Block Grants administered by the Southwest Arkansas Planning and Development District.
Present for the grant signing for a grant to the Columbia County Library are, left to right, AEDC Grant Manager Brenda Rowell; Columbia County Judge Denny Foster; CED Coordinator for Southwest Jay Click. Back row, Melba Keith, Columbia County Library Board member, and Rhonda Rolen, Columbia County Library director.
Present for the grant signing for a wastewater system grant to the City of McNeil are, front, left to right, AEDC Grant Manager Brenda Rowell; McNeil Mayor Terrie Triplett; Jimmy Parker, Special Projects Coordinator for Southwest; Nancy Cook, McNeil City Clerk; and Tim Wood, McNeil Water superintendent.