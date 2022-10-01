A motorcycle rider died about 4:40 p.m. in a wreck on Arkansas 160 west of Taylor.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jerry Smith, 69, of Lewisville was driving a 2007 model Harley-Davidson west on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road to the right.
Smith died at the scene. His body was released to Smith Funeral Home of Stamps.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Brent Walker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
This was the fifth fatal motor vehicle-related fatality in Columbia County during 2022. There were seven vehicle-related deaths in the county during 2021.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.