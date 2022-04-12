Magnolia Regional Medical Center and the MRMC Foundation Board of Trustees announce the hiring of Jenni Daniel as executive director of the Foundation.
Daniel succeeds Julia Whitehead, who retired from the foundation after 15 years of service.
“Our board sees this as a great opportunity to have Jenni lead us with our ongoing fundraising efforts,” said Glenda Kirkpatrick, chairman of the Foundation Board. “We look forward to working together with Jenni in making a difference for our hospital.”
Daniel has served in various Magnolia Regional Medical Center roles in the scheduling and admissions departments during the last 10 years. She has served on the MRMC Foundation Board since October 2020. She was named director of the MRMC Auxiliary in 2017 and will continue to serve in that role and the Foundation executive director role.
“I am excited about the opportunity to serve in this role,” said Daniel. “I look forward to continuing to help provide the much-needed services and equipment through the outstanding work of our Foundation and Board.”
Daniel and her husband, Jeff, reside in Magnolia. They are the parents of Addie, age 10, Easton, age 5, and Weston, arriving in July.