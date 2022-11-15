No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased.
The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday morning that the case remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-234-2323.
611 Smith Street is a short distance from the Dudney-Smith intersection.
Police did take Terrance Trent Manning, 32, into custody at the scene, but Police Chief Dew emphasized that Manning was not arrested for the homicide.
Manning was booked at 4:32 a.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
The case is Magnolia’s second reported homicide of 2022. On September 27, the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia, was found along South Clay Street. He had been shot. No arrest has been made in that case.
There were three reported homicides in 2021.