Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible this morning in Southwest Arkansas with a passing upper-level disturbance.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said while these storms will weaken by midday today, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon over this area, just ahead of an approaching cold front and associated upper-level disturbance.
With moderate instability developing over the region ahead of the front, some of these storms may be severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. In addition, locally heavy rainfall could result in some minor flooding issues as well.
Storms will weaken late Friday as they spread into portions of North Louisiana, once the air mass stabilizes when the front moves through the region.
No hazardous weather is expected in South Arkansas on Saturday.
There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78.
Saturday night, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m.