COVID-19 active cases rose slightly in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Thursday, but declined in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties – continuing a tread from earlier this week.
The Arkansas Department of Health also reported no new virus deaths in South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,910
Total Active Cases: 116, down three since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,695
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,375
Total Active Cases: 21, up two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,323
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,414
Total Active Cases: 40, up three since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,329
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,083
Total Active Cases: 124, down seven since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,850
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,162
Total Active Cases: 225, down two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 9,751
Total Deaths: 184
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 908,390
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 1,438
Recovered cases: 882,492
Deaths: 11,745, up nine since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 408
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 62
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17