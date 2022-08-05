COVID

COVID-19 active cases rose slightly in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Thursday, but declined in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties – continuing a tread from earlier this week.

The Arkansas Department of Health also reported no new virus deaths in South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,910

Total Active Cases: 116, down three since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,695

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,375

Total Active Cases: 21, up two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,323

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,414

Total Active Cases: 40, up three since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,329

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,083

Total Active Cases: 124, down seven since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,850

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,162

Total Active Cases: 225, down two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 9,751

Total Deaths: 184

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 908,390

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 1,438

Recovered cases: 882,492

Deaths: 11,745, up nine since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 408

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 62

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

