Thunderstorms are likely across the Four State region today, and especially Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said rain chances will gradually diminish after sunset as the thunderstorms become more confined to areas along and north of Interstate 30.
Severe weather is not anticipated, but the strongest storms may produce gusty winds, brief heavy rainfall, and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.
Thunderstorms will remain possible Tuesday through Sunday – the 4th of July -- as a weak cold front stalls north of the region and deep southerly flow continues to bring a very tropical and unstable airmass into the area.
Rain chances will diminish slightly during the middle of the week, but thunderstorms are likely areawide Friday and into Saturday as a cold front finally moves into the area.
Severe weather is not anticipated.