During the regular monthly meeting of the Magnolia School Board, Roger Loper, the current vice president of the board was recognized and given a plaque of appreciation for the service he has given to the Magnolia School District.
Loper decided to retire from the Board at the end of his term in 2023. Loper is a 1971 graduate from Magnolia High School and served 40 years in public education before retiring as principal of Magnolia High School in 2016. Loper was first elected to the Magnolia School Board in 2017 and served Zone 2.