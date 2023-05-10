Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.