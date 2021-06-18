COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,382

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-2

Total recovered – 2,312+2

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28, up from last report of 27.3

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 556

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0

Total recovered – 546

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.9, up from last report of 22.7

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 866+10 (up 32 since last Thursday)

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31+9 (up 27 since last Thursday)

Total recovered – 811+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.3, up from last report of 22.1

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,397+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 32+2

Total recovered – 2,297+2

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.1, up from last report of 35.1

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,106+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 27+6

Total recovered – 3,963+2

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from last report of 23.8

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you