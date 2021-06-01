Columbia County Road 1 between U.S. 371 and County Road 50 will be closed Wednesday for culvert replacement.
Motorists should use alternative routes.
The road is in western Columbia County.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 1, 2021 @ 8:34 pm
