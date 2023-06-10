South Arkansas will have a high chance for strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a strong disturbance will move through the region. Damaging winds will be the greatest threat, but large hail can`t be ruled out.
Heavy rain from these thunderstorms can boost the potential for a flash flooding threat through Saturday night. Another round of damaging wind gusts will be possible on Sunday, as a cold front moves into the region.
Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for portions of the region each of the following days until late next week, along with some of the warmest temperatures of the year.
Afternoon highs could approach the mid to upper 90s by the middle of next week.
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.