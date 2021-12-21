COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,467+3. Month ago: 3,411. Year ago: 1,400
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33. Month ago: 16. Year ago: 113
Total recovered – 3,359+3. Month ago: 3,321. Year ago: 1,258
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 38 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.08, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.38, up from 12.36
Total positive PCR tests – 1,913
Total positive antigen tests – 1,812+3
Total negative PCR tests – 19,165+7
Total negative antigen tests – 12,828+4
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.6, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 877
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6
Total recovered – 842
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.3, up from 34.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.8, up from 5.7
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,438
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-2
Total recovered – 1,382+2
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.1, down from 41.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.6, up from 11.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,564
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 58-6
Total recovered – 3,418+6
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.2, down from 54.2, down from 54.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, up from 7.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,182+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 105-11
Total recovered – 5,926+13
Total number dead – 149+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.1, down from 40.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.9, up from 8.8
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,086-2
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 54
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 18+7
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 5+3
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,454, up from 22,398 total cases. 411 deaths.
Webster – 6,924, up from 6,904 total cases. 152 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,070, up from 2,069 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,332, up from 4,299 total cases. 112 deaths.