Columbia County and its neighbors will be under an excessive heat warning from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, August 7.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the public may expect dangerously hot conditions with maximum heat index values from 110 to 114 expected.
Daytime high temperatures will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Relief may be on the way.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible today and tonight generally along and north of Interstate 20. A couple of storms could be severe. Damaging winds will be primary threats.
Hot and dry weather combined with critically dry fuels will result in elevated fire weather conditions across East Texas and portions of Northeast Texas today.
Thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday across portions of Louisiana, Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Texas. A couple of storms could be severe Tuesday across Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana. Damaging winds will be primary threats.
Thunderstorms chances will continue across Southwest Arkansas Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Rain chances will increase and expand southward to include much of Louisiana and East Texas on Sunday.
Hot, dry, and breezy conditions may result in increased fire weather concerns Wednesday and Thursday.