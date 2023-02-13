Justices of the Peace face a lengthy agenda for the February meeting of the Columbia County Quorum Court.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. Monday in the second-floor courtroom of the Columbia County Courthouse.
Albemarle Corporation will ask the Quorum Court to endorse the company’s participation in the state’s Tax Back Program.
According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Tax Back Program provides sales and use tax refunds on the purchase of building materials and taxable machinery and equipment to qualified businesses investing significant sums of money, and which will create new jobs.
The company has announced plans for $540 million expansion of its Columbia County bromine production facilities over the next five years.
Appropriations on the agenda include money for library roof repairs, create a patrol lieutenant for the Sheriff’s Office, purchasing three new Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles, adding money to the county’s budget for professional services, and leasing office space for Circuit Judge David Graham.
The county has received a $316,500 federal grant through the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program for roof repairs at the Columbia County Library. The appropriation ordinance creates accounts into which this money will be placed in the county’s budget.
Sheriff Leroy Martin wants to move $3,690 within his budget to change a patrol deputy’s position to a patrol lieutenant. He’s also asking the Quorum Court for $114,000 to buy three patrol vehicles.
Justices will consider appropriating $10,000 to lease an office for Circuit Judge David Graham, who was recently elected to the position.
Also on the agenda:
-- Resolution to honor late Deputy Sheriff Reginald D. “Reggie” Ellis.
-- Resolution expressing appreciation to Voyles Martin for her service as Columbia County assessor.
-- Approval of a $5,000 rural community aid grant to the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department.
-- Resolution appointing Katherine Sharp to a five-year term on the Columbia County Library Board following the resignation of Melba Keith.
-- Resolution confirming a vacancy in the post of District 3 constable following the resignation of Glenn Proctor.