COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,297+7. Month ago: 3,024. Year ago: 520
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41+1. Month ago: 183. Year ago: 107
Total recovered – 3,190+6. Month ago: 2,780. Year ago: 400
Total number dead – 66. Month ago: 61 deaths. Year ago: 18 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.32, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.07, down from 13.13
Total positive PCR tests – 1,823+5
Total positive antigen tests – 1,732+5
Total negative PCR tests – 17,736
Total negative antigen tests – 11,518
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.8, up from 41.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.4, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, September 30
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1 student.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 1 staff. 1 student.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
District-wide personnel – 1
Total: 2 staff, 3 students.
Current positively rate: 8.86 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 468
SAU total active cases – 6-1 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 8-2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 819+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-1
Total recovered – 790+5
Total number dead – 13+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.1, up from 33.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 5.3, down from 5.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,303+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49-6
Total recovered – 1,224+8
Total number dead – 30
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.1, up from 37.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.2, down from 12.4
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,354+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34-2
Total recovered – 3,245+4
Total number dead – 75
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.4, down from 53.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.3, up from 7.2
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,513+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 137-2
Total recovered – 5,246+20
Total number dead – 128
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.5, up from 37.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.9, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,110-24
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 118-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 55+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 30-3
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,156, up from 21,058 total cases. 380+1 deaths.
Webster – 6,365, up from 6,339 total cases. 143 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,979, up from 1,975 total cases. 62 deaths.
Union – 3,884, up from 3,873 total cases. 100 deaths.