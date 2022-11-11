New COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia County, unchanged in Lafayette County and up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,407
Total Active Cases: 13, down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,291
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,611
Total Active Cases: 16, up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,549
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494
Total Active Cases: 16, up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,359
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,911
Total Active Cases: 33, up five since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,680
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,047
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 283
Recovered cases: 947,263
Deaths: 12,524, up one since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 145
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 32
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 9