New COVID-19 cases were down Thursday in Columbia County, unchanged in Lafayette County and up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county South Arkansas area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,407

Total Active Cases: 13, down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,291

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,611

Total Active Cases: 16, up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,549

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494

Total Active Cases: 16, up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,359

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,911

Total Active Cases: 33, up five since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,680

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 963,047

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 283

Recovered cases: 947,263

Deaths: 12,524, up one since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 145

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 32

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 9

