Robin Wynne, a Fordyce native who has served as an associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court since 2014, died Wednesday at the age of 70, according to press reports.
Wynne was re-elected last year to a second eight-year term on the court. He beat Circuit Judge Chris Carahan in a runoff.
Wynne was serving on the Arkansas Court of Appeals in 2013 when he announced his campaign for the state’s high court.
Wynne received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his law degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Prior to his service on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, Wynne served as the Dallas County district judge.
Wynne began his legal career with a general law practice in Fordyce where he served as city attorney, deputy prosecuting attorney and was a member of the School Board. Wynne also was elected to two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives.
Wynne and his wife Margo, have four adult children, Robin Jr. and his wife, Ashley, Chris, Grant, Hayden.
Wynne previously served as legal counsel to the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church.
In addition to his legal education, Judge Wynne attended Southern Methodist University Perkins School of Theology.
Wynne was one of seven associate justices on the court. Gov. Sarah Sanders has the authority to appoint Wynne’s successor, who will serve through the next general election in 2024.