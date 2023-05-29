Le’Kamerin Tolbert, one of the four men involved in a shooting that took the life of Joshua Keshun Smith on the first day of school at Southern Arkansas University on August 11, 2020, was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison and an additional 20 years of suspended imposition of sentencing by Circuit Judge David Talley.
Tolbert appeared emotionless and stoic while being sentenced and even while listening to Smith’s mother, Theresa Ngantchie read her victim impact statement.
Ngantchie previously read a statement before the sentencings of Odies Wilson IV, who received a 60-year Arkansas Department of Corrections sentence for the crime and was named the shooter in the murder; and Quincy Isiah Lewis, an accomplice who received a 55-year prison sentence.
The shooting, described in an August 16, 2020, affidavit as a drug deal gone wrong, happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Smith, 21, a senior engineering physics major, was killed and another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, was shot and injured.
Sharp was the passenger in the front seat with Smith when a gunman fired into their vehicle at an SAU parking lot on North Washington across from the Reynolds Center. The affidavit said marijuana was the reason that two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot.
Tolbert, Wilson, Lewis and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, LA, were all charged with the murder. Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson were members of the SAU football team at the time of the crime. Lewis was not an SAU student.
Both Wilson IV and Lewis apologized to Ngantchie and told her they regretted their actions, but Tolbert said nothing to her either before or after she read her prepared statement as she had previously.
“My son Joshua Keshun Smith was my heartbeat. Joshua loved his family and friends, and we loved him. Joshua has a very bright future in front of him, but on August 11, 2020, his life on earth was cut short because of the thoughtless, heartless, and cruelty you Le’Kamerian Tolbert and your friends had towards my son. My heart stopped on August 11 and will never be the same again without my baby.”
“Le’Kamerian, I truly believe you boys will never understand what you stole from me and the rest of Joshua’s family and the pain you have caused, but you might not even care,” she said. “On May 14, was another Mother’s Day. I didn’t get flowers, a big bear hug, and most of all I didn’t get to hear those words, ‘Happy Mother’s Day Mom!’”
“Le’Kamerin, you will spend a little time in a small cell behind bars and I hope you think about what got you in this situation on a daily basis. You and your friends will never in my eyes serve enough time for what you did! But as I have said two other times standing in this very spot for the third time, I have to forgive you not excuse you but forgive you this is only because of my faith and my relationship with Jesus.”
After reading her statement, Ngantchie returned to her seat in the courtroom and was embraced and comforted by Linda Butler, who was Joshua Smith’s godmother and great aunt. Butler has accompanied Ngantchie in the prior sentences as well.
It was unclear about what caused the last-minute discussions about the number of years conviction Tolbert received on May 18, but the process was something Ngantchie said she didn’t like and didn’t appreciate. She added that she was saddened because he did not apologize for his role in the crime that has changed her life forever. Ngantchie described Tolbert as being “smug,” and arrogant,” when in the courtroom and said he used to “stare her down in court.”
“He didn’t even try to apologize and I’m even more upset that he is only getting 30 years,” Ngantchie said. “It’s sad and heartbreaking that they get such little time and I get a life sentence without my only child.”
She said she and her family feel the same about the deals made previously with Wilson IV and Lewis.
“For the record, my family and I are not happy or pleased with the plea deals they received,” Ngantchie said. “They are getting off light with their whole lives ahead of them. Something I was robbed of with my son.”
The breakdown of Tolbert’s sentencing is that 20 years of his sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections is for murder in the first degree and an additional 10 years is added for firearm enhancement. The 20 years of SIS is for battery in the first degree. SIS is a sentencing option available to the trial court. In SIS, usually the defendant is placed on probation. If the defendant violates probation and faces revocation, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted. If the defendant successfully completes probation, no sentence is ordered. Therefore, normally an SIS is not considered a conviction for anything other than law enforcement purposes.
When Wilson IV was sentenced, Smith’s best friend Sharp, who was also shot, came to court to make a statement about his friend. However, because Sharp, a 2022 SAU graduate now living in Little Rock, knows it is an emotionally charged trip to come back and face those involved, he said from the beginning he would only be there once.
“There was not a person I met that knew Josh and had something bad to say,” Sharp said, reading from notes on his iPhone. “He was the kind of person who would light up every room he walked in no matter how dark it was. He would never let you have a bad day if he was around, because that's the kind of person he was.”
Sharp also explained the pain of not only losing his friend but going through the trauma of something that causes continual PTSD.
“I have had to live for the past two and a half years with the image of seeing my best friend’s life being taken from him right in front of me engraved in my mind, every day,” Sharp read from his phone. “There are nights when I don’t sleep, there are days when I just zone out and think about that night. No matter how far I’ve run from the memory of that night I can never outrun it. I've had many conversations with God asking, ‘Why not me instead?’ After that night I fell into the deepest and darkest hole with no way of getting out, all the physical pain that I felt during that time did not compare to losing someone who meant so much to me. I didn’t care about life, I pushed the ones who loved me the most away the furthest, I felt nothing. I was numb. I will never escape the pain, that pain will be with me until I take my last breath.”
The one remaining defendant accused in this murder is Robinson. No trial date has been set.