The Columbia County Quorum Court unanimously passed an emergency ordinance regarding just how noisy data centers of the future may be.
The ordinance had to be voted on by July 31 because the state law about data centers -- which Columbia County Judge Doug Fields said were not specific enough -- became law on August 1 for all Arkansas counties.
The legislation, Act 851 of 2023, passed with near unanimity in April. According to its text, the law was intended to “recognize that data centers create jobs, pay taxes, and provide the data asset miners from discriminatory industry specific regulations and taxes.”
“Normally they will regulate issues, but they were very vague this time and so the Association of Arkansas Counties noticed what was going on and we got an ordinance ACC approved that will address some of the data centers issues that the Arkansas legislature didn’t,” he said.
A data center is a facility that provides shared access to applications and data using a complex network, computers and storage infrastructure.
There were no known plans to build such a center in Columbia County.
Fields said the specific matter the law didn’t address was how much noise a data center could make during the day and night. The ordinance passed by the county sets the noise limit “for 65 decibels or higher during the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 55 decibels or higher during the hours of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. (as determined by a third-party acoustic engineer) measured at the property line of the receiving property.”
“They didn’t address that at all, and once you put one of those things in, people found that it was very noisy,” Fields said. “If you put one in a substation at Forest Place, there would be a lot of irate people by the noise rates it puts off. This way, in this ordinance, the decibels are set. If someone complains, and the data centers are in the box, they are OK, but if they have grown even more, the county would have to do something like fine them or whatever to get them back to the decibel they need to be.”
Association of Arkansas Counties Executive Director Chris Villines said the association heavily researched the matter a few weeks in June and had law clerks and some lawyers look at it from Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina to see what to include in the ordinance.
“What the ordinance does is that we have adopted an emergency clause reducing the noise levels of those cyber crypto-mining so they are tolerable and are not terrible nuisances,” he said. “If you don’t have such an ordinance and have something like this at a continuance noise at certain levels, it damages humans and animals.”
Association of Arkansas Counties chief legal counsul Mark Whitmore said about 50 counties have passed an ordinance such as the one Columbia County passed July 31.
“There is a huge difference between 55 decibels and 80 decibels,” Whitmore said. “You wouldn’t be able to sleep, raise cattle, or live.”
Villines said he can relate to citizens in Arkansas who are still learning about data centers and all that goes along with this as he is continuing to learn about the technology as well. Earlier this month he heard information at the capitol which helped him clarify some things in his mind.
“So according to the testimony I heard in the legislative committee, there is a data center and there is crypto-mining. A data center is anything data related but in crypto mining, their main goal is to handle the transfer of crypto currency,” Villines said. “And I don’t know all the ins and outs of crypto-mining but I know when you use your Visa card, everything gets in a computer system, and they know if you have gone over your limit. With bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, they are done in a series and talk to each other. They don’t have one singular location where they handle one transfer.”
Villines added that a data center in Arkansas might be talking to thousands of places all over the world. And data centers also are heavy users of electricity as they must have air conditioning to keep the computers running.
There is a crypto-mining site that has already been approved in the Conway area, Villines said.
According to a June 23 article in the Log Cabin Democrat, dozens of concerned residents from Vilonia and the surrounding area filled the City Hall chamber to express their concerns and objections to the newly-approved crypto-mining site. One person who expressed her viewpoints on how dangerous crypto-mining was a registered nurse named Melissa Blackwell. She told the council China had banned crypto mining in 2021.
According to Forbes, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, Oman, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Bangladesh and more have also banned crypto mining.
The Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023 allows for digital asset mining businesses to operate in the state if these businesses follow state law concerning business guidelines and tax policies, ordinances relating to operations and state and federal employment laws.