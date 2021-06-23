Stormy King, a victim of a DWI crash more than a year ago, gave a graphic description of her life since John W. Dillard hit her car repeatedly trying to escape the scene on West Main Street in Magnolia.
“I remember what the impact felt like as I had no control or time to react. I remember thinking, ‘You have to get yourself out of this car,’ and couldn’t,” King said during her statement during Judge David Talley’s 13th Judicial District Court.
“It makes me sick to remember it, but it’s engraved into my brain, unfortunately. I see your headlights every night in my dreams. I remember watching you not get out of your truck, but back up and rev your engine like a scene from a horror movie. I genuinely thought you were about to run me over and kill me.”
King, 24, was driving a red Honda Accord near Steve’s Marine at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was on her way to go visit a friend who worked at a group home because she is a night owl.
She said her liver was nearly torn in half in the wreck, and she was only saved when a woman she identified as Mrs. Kim came to her aide.
“Your actions were malicious. Thank God Mrs. Kim was behind you and got me out of your path in time. They said you hit my car five or six more times to leave. I don’t know because after a few times I lost consciousness because I was bleeding out so fast and dying. Had I been any further away from a hospital, my mother would have been planning my funeral. The last thing I remember is Kim yelling, ‘Someone please make sure he doesn’t have a gun,’ because your actions lead us to believe you were out for blood. I want to know so desperately if you even saw Kim get me away from the car? Would you have continued to hit me if I was still in the car until the hood went through the windshield? If she had not moved me when she did, you would have killed me the next time you struck my car.”
King went back to her seat and clung to her mother, Mary King, in an embrace and cried after speaking in court. Moments later, two ladies in front of her turned around and said something that brought a smile to her face.
Dillard sat with his parents during the statement and wore a blank expression. His attorney, Gary McDonald of El Dorado, told Talley his client would like to make a statement.
“Mr. Judge I never meant to hurt Ms. King. I made a simple mistake and drove under the influence. I’m sorry I hurt Ms. King.”
Talley told Dillard he was confused by his statement and asked him to explain a simple mistake.
“I guess driving and getting behind the wheel,” said Dillard, who formally taught agriculture classes in Taylor. “It’s not, it’s not a simple mistake. I’m just nervous up here.”
Dillard nor his family went up to King at any point after her statement or outside the courtroom following the judge’s decision. King said she considered this strange.
Talley gave Dillard five years’ probation for DWI and battery in the 2nd degree. A fine of $1,000 for the DWI will be imposed along with other court costs and fees. Dillard has already served the 24 hours in jail the DWI requires. Along with this, Dillard owes a restitution of $51,333. McDonald said he was writing a check for $30,000 in court and would pay $500 a month until restitution is paid.
After court, McDonald said he respected Talley’s decision.
“I think Judge Talley is a very good judge and I’m convinced he rendered a decision that was well thought out,” McDonald said.
King was accompanied by her mother, her therapist, her boss, Kim McMahen (Mrs. Kim) and Jennifer Richardson, the other woman who helped her after impact. They gathered on one side of the lobby of the courthouse to talk while Dillard and his parents gathered with McDonald on the other side of the lobby.
“That apology was the worst,” she said. “I wanted him to turn around and look at me.”
King told the court she felt additional punishment was justified since Dillard hit her multiple times, and also because she saw him throwing out beer cans at the scene to try to get rid of the evidence.
“I was only hurt by your actions and the severe injuries in the beginning, but you have done all you can to drag this out and avoid simple punishment. Now I am beyond hurt and angry that a slap on the wrist is too much for you to answer to. I pray to no longer crippled with pain from that night and for you to rise above this. Don’t you dare use this to be less than an even better person and a kind soul in your future.”
McDonald was going to go into reading multiple statements about Dillard’s good character and hopeful future but waived the option. Talley told Dillard he had a tremendous amount of potential and did not know why things happen sometimes. He said he wasn’t sure there would be an option for teaching after this verdict, but hoped Dillard would make the best of his future.
As for King, he thanked her for her statement and told her he hoped she would have a better future.
“If nothing else, you have provided us with an example of graciousness and hope,” he said. “I hope this helps you heal in many ways.”