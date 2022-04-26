Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of reports from last week’s SOAR Sustainability Conference held at Southern Arkansas University.
Topics that concern Arkansas’ today and tomorrow in areas such as forestry, recycling and energy were all highlighted in Wednesday’s SOAR Sustainability Conference at Southern Arkansas University.
Meredith Bandy, vice president of Sustainability at Albemarle Corporation, was the keynote speaker of the event. Bandy earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University. In her role, she oversees the company’s sustainability reporting and corporate initiatives and leads its investor relations and capital markets divisions.
She traveled from Charlotte, NC to speak to participants of the first SOAR Conference at SAU.
“I think they kind of underpromoted the turnout,” Bandy said to a full crowd at the Reynolds Center. “Thank you so much for being here and I’m very happy to be able to be here to talk about Albemarle.”
Bandy said Albemarle is a global company and is a producer of lithium. It also makes bromine and other chemicals from brine pumped from beneath Columbia and Union counties.
Four key elements of advancing sustainability at Albemarle include grow profitability, maximize productivity, invest with discipline, and advance sustainability.
“The purpose and values are a part of sustainability for Albemarle to make sure the world is safe, protecting items such as phones and computers from flammability,” she said, adding in another comment in a later slide, “Safety is at the very core of what we do. We think about the planet, people and profit.”
Albemarle is also committed to improving its effect on the environment.
From Charlotte to Shanghai, Albemarle operates sites in many countries around the globe, according to their website. The company’s team is made up of over 5,400 employees spread across approximately 100 different countries.
One of the company’s locations is in Jordan, which is the second poorest water site in the world.
“We have a lot of partnerships with local communities to make sure about the local water and for them to have it on hand,” she said. “Getting drinking water is a daily conversation there.”
Other companywide goals include such things as lowering carbon by 25 percent by 2030 and having no net carbon emissions by 2050. They also want to lower greenhouse gases, she said.
Increasing renewability all over the world is something they are developing new technology to offer. Bandy does point out that employee led groups in improving the environment in the company do look different in Magnolia, than Shanghai or Jordan.
“The good news is good environmental improvements are starting to pay off for Albemarle,” she said.
Bandy finished her speech by showing a slide of some of the companies’ proud achievements. One was being named America’s most responsible companies to work for in 2022 by Newsweek.
There is still work to be done, but Bandy said there is a bright future ahead for the company in Magnolia.
“There are great things here. We have a great resource and a lot of other items on site,” she said. “With SAU, we have a talented and skilled workforce. I think we will be here for the long term.”