Jeremy Vines, 42, of El Dorado was killed about 12:05 p.m. Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck on Mount Holly Road.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Vines was driving a 2000 model Honda CR-V west on Mount Holly Road at Agnes Road, just northwest of the El Dorado city limits.
The vehicle left the road and traveled 266 feet before overturning, coming to rest on its roof.
Vines was ejected and died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Senior Cpl. Richard Warren investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.