There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery, setting up a jackpot of $1.5 billion for Saturday. There were winners of $2 million and $100,000 winner in Arkansas. The $2 million ticket was sold in Wooster (Faulkner County).
In 2016, three people shared the record $1.536 billion jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million. There was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $100,000. There were 15 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 26 Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 49 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 44 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion ($745.9 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-9-15-16-17, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $87 million ($42.8 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.