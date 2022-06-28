The Union Pacific Railroad will make repairs to crossings in McNeil and Waldo this week.
The repairs had originally been scheduled for last week.
A portion of Arkansas 98B (at Front and Mulberry streets) will be temporarily closed beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday for about 72 hours while Union Pacific Railroad makes repairs to a railroad crossing.
Traffic will be detoured as signed onto highways 98 and 79.
A portion of U.S. 371 (North Olive Street) in Waldo will be temporarily closed beginning at 5 a.m. Friday for about three days.
Traffic will be detoured as signed onto East Main, Locust, and Walnut streets.