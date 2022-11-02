The number of COVID-19 deaths in Columbia County rose by one to 103 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported slight increases in the number of active COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,384
Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,273
Total Deaths: 103, up one. Last death recorded October 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 1, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,417
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,597
Total Active Cases: 8, up two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,543
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,465
Total Active Cases: 8, up one since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,338
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,840
Total Active Cases: 22, up four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,620
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 960,225
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 370
Recovered cases: 944,717
Deaths: 12,502, up 13 since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 146
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7