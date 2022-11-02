COVID

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Columbia County rose by one to 103 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported slight increases in the number of active COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,384

Total Active Cases: 8, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,273

Total Deaths: 103, up one. Last death recorded October 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 1, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,417

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,597

Total Active Cases: 8, up two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,543

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,465

Total Active Cases: 8, up one since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,338

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,840

Total Active Cases: 22, up four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,620

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 960,225

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 370

Recovered cases: 944,717

Deaths: 12,502, up 13 since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 146

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 20

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

