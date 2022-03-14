Thunderstorms will return to the Four State region later this afternoon.
Some of these thunderstorms will likely be severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, and will remain a secondary threat.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said while the brunt of the severe weather threat should diminish after midnight, strong storms may linger across Southern Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana through into Tuesday morning. A few of these may also be severe.
Thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with the next cold front impacting the region. A few strong storms may be possible from late Thursday into early Friday morning.