A fire rekindled early Monday and destroyed a house on Burnt Bridge Road – the same location where Magnolia firefighters responded to an alarm on Sunday afternoon.
Also, a Sunday afternoon blaze consumed a mobile home on County Road 15.
The Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to 921 Burnt Bridge Road at 5:45 a.m. Monday, and the first police officers on the scene reported that the house was fully engulfed.
Firemen first went to the house at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
The house is down a dirt drive at 1005 Burnt Bridge, and can’t be seen from the street.
Magnolia Fire Chief Greg Pinner said Sunday that the fire apparently started from a malfunctioning air conditioner compressor.
The house is owned by Andrew Pitts of Stephens. It was occupied, but the occupants were not home when the fire broke out.
One engine was used to fight the Sunday afternoon. A hose was run about 250 feet from a hydrant on Burnt Bridge to a pumper truck, and one line was run by firemen to the house.
Firefighters also used a pike pole, 10-foot ladder and a gasoline-powered fan.
Earlier Sunday, there was a fire at a mobile home at 3551 County Road 15, south of the Philadelphia community north of County Road 204. The fire destroyed the house owned by Julia Martin.
Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.
Entergy Corporation cut power at both fire locations.