COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were down Tuesday in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, and unchanged in Lafayette and Columbia counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,340

Total Active Cases: 24, no change since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,215

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,587

Total Active Cases: 9, down two since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,532

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,436

Total Active Cases: 25, down one since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,292

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,798

Total Active Cases: 24, down five since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,580

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 956,424

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 391

Recovered cases: 940,868

Deaths: 12,386, up 14 since Monday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 154

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 14

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 3

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you