Active cases of COVID-19 were down Tuesday in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, and unchanged in Lafayette and Columbia counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,340
Total Active Cases: 24, no change since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,215
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,587
Total Active Cases: 9, down two since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,532
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,436
Total Active Cases: 25, down one since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,292
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,798
Total Active Cases: 24, down five since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,580
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 956,424
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 391
Recovered cases: 940,868
Deaths: 12,386, up 14 since Monday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 154
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 14
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 3